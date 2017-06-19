Stephen Furst, “Flounder” from “Animal House,” dead at 63

Getty Images/Chris Polk(LOS ANGELES) — Stephen Furst, the actor who achieved comedy immortality playing Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in 1978’s Animal House, has died. He was 63. Furst’s sons Nathan and Griffith, announced their father’s death on Facebook writing that Furst died Friday, June 16, due to complications from diabetes.

“To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now,” they wrote on Saturday.

Though Furst is best remembered for his portrayal of the portly social outcast in Animal House, he also co-starred as Dr. Elliot Axelrod on the 1980s medical drama St. Elsewhere, appeared as a recurring character on the sci-fi series Babylon 5 in the 1990s, and did a lot of voice work in a variety of animated projects.

Furst’s Animal House co-star Tim Matheson remembered Furst on Facebook with a quote from Animal House, “Ah, Flounder! You f***** up. You trusted us! But we loved ya, Pal. Rest In …read more

