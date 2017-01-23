Stephen Colbert to Host the 2017 Emmy Awards

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS (NEW YORK) — They don’t even take place until September, but the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards have a host — Stephen Colbert. It’ll be Colbert’s first time hosting the telecast, which will air live from L.A. on Sunday, September 17 on CBS.

In a statement the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, which hands out the Emmys, says, “He’s a formidable showman and we are delighted to begin working with him and the entire CBS team.”

Colbert himself noted — in a nod to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s comments about how many people watched the inauguration — that “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

Colbert is now the host of CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His previous show, The Colbert Report, won multiple Emmys.

