Stephen Colbert says he’d trade his ratings “for a better president”

Mary Kouw/CBS(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump’s election may be the best thing that ever happened to Stephen Colbert’s career — ratings for The Late Show have soared as the political comic pummels Trump nightly. But Colbert tells The Hollywood Reporter he’d gladly have it the other way around.

“I would trade good ratings for a better president. How about that?” Colbert tells the magazine.

When asked if he owes Trump a thank-you note, he says, “The thank-you note is to my staff for being ready — that’s the thank-you note. Because if it’s not Donald Trump, it’s something else. There will be something else that we care about, hopefully happy, possibly tragic. But we’re ready to talk about what just happened, whenever it happens now. And that’s what we’ve learned.”

Colbert covers the magazine’s annual New York issue.

In the interview Colbert also discusses his relationship with his Late Show predecessor, David Letterman. “I’ve seen him at parties; we’ve had cordial conversations. It’s perfectly casual and lovely,” Colbert says.

He did send Letterman a Christmas gift last year — a framed piece of the Ed Sullivan Theater stage where Letterman stood to deliver his monologue nightly for more than …read more

