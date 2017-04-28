Step aside, Carrie Underwood: Dierks Bentley just may be the Nashville Predators’ #1 fan

BC/Todd WawrychukSince Carrie Underwood‘s husband, Mike Fisher, is a captain for the Nashville Predators, you’d think it would be hard to find another country star who’s as pumped about Music City’s progress in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dierks Bentley, however, just might be able to give her a run for her money.

“Nashville is just on fire right now, and I think what’s so cool about the Predators is it’s a young team,” he says. “The energy in [Bridgestone Arena] is just youthful exuberance, excitement.”

“You know, we’re an expansion team,” he adds, “and it wasn’t that long ago when even the players were donating salary and money to buy tickets to keep the team here.”

Right now, the Preds are just coming off a Wednesday night victory over the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the playoffs.

“Every game they win, hockey just grows more and more exciting in this town,” Dierks says. “More people come check it out.”

“We’ve got the greatest location for an arena, right there downtown,” he says of the venue he himself recently headlined.

“It’s just so fun to be part of that energy and that moment for the Preds. So hopefully, they can keep it going on. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country