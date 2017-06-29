Steelers Coaches Love Cam Sutton’s “Neck-Up Intelligence”

Former Vol cornerback Cam Sutton is wasting no time in showing off his assets in the NFL. His new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, already like what they’re seeing from their rookie third-round draft pick, and he hasn’t even put on pads for them yet.

According to an article by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sutton has already impressed his new coaches with his intelligence on the field.

“Cam Sutton is pretty on-point in terms of what we saw of his abilities at Tennessee, meaning we saw a player who was able to make plays,” Steelers secondary coach Carnell Lake said. “His neck-up intelligence helped make a lot of those plays, and he seemed to have brought that with him. It hasn’t dropped off.

“With Cam, when you tell him once, at most twice, you don’t have to tell him again.”

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers with the 94th overall pick in this year's draft, and a large part of why he fell that far was because of a broken leg he suffered during the Vols' third game of the regular season. Sutton would go on to miss a large portion of Tennessee's season but would eventually return for the

Source:: Rocky Top Insider