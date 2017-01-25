Stars React to Mary Tyler Moore’s Death

Jesse Grant/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Beloved TV icon Mary Tyler Moore is being remembered by friends, co-stars and admirers today as news comes that she’s passed away at the age of 80. Here are some reactions:

Timothy Hutton, who played Mary Tyler Moore’s character’s son in Ordinary People, said in a statement to ABC News, “”I am deeply saddened by the news of Mary’s passing. She was a truly amazing person, a great friend, and an inspiration to all. I will always be grateful for her kindness and thankful beyond words for knowing her. She will be missed greatly.”

Donald Sutherland, who played Moore’s husband in Ordinary People, told ABC News in a statement, “Mary was and is and now always will be, perfect. She was the perfect actor to work with, the performance she gave was perfect, painfully perfect, and the friendship she offered was perfect. I am in her thrall.”

Les Moonves, Chairman and CEO of CBS, the network that aired The Mary Tyler Moore show, said in a statement, “Mary Tyler Moore was a once-in-a-generation talent. She will be long remembered as a gifted actress, television …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment