Stars react to Bill Paxton’s death

Hulton Archive/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Bill Paxton died unexpectedly Sunday following surgery. Paxton, the star of such films as Weird Science, Aliens, Apollo 13, Titanic, Twister, and True Lies, was 61. His famous friends and co-stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Here’s a roundup of their comments:
Helen Hunt (Paxton’s co-star in Twister) He made [Twister] great–he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family.
Lou Diamond Phillips I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP
Charlize Theron You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family.
Debra Messing So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family
Tom Hanks Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.
Jamie Lee Curtis (Paxton’s True Lies co-star) Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. …read more
