Stars react to Bill Paxton’s death

Helen Hunt (Paxton’s co-star in Twister) He made [Twister] great–he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family.

Lou Diamond Phillips I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP

Charlize Theron You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family.

Debra Messing So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family

Tom Hanks Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Paxton’s True Lies co-star) Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment