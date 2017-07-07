Stars pay tribute: “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” airs Sunday night

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Stars of stage and screen — and at least one former president — pay tribute to a guy now famous for spoofing the current president, on Spike TV’s Sunday night special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin.

The special features Baldwin’s arguably less-famous younger brothers Billy and Daniel, both of whom Alec mocks. He jabs Daniel for his past brushes with the law and calls Billy “an organ donor.”

The show, taped June 25 at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater in New York City, also features Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski, who starred with Baldwin on 30 Rock, as well as Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon and legendary actor Robert De Niro.

The special also features Baldwin imitating another president: George Washington…or rather, he does Donald Trump doing George Washington. According to Baldwin, the Founding Father is “the guy who made America great the first time!”

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin airs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday on Spike.

