Star Wars Actor Jeremy Bulloch Remembers “Brilliant” Carrie Fisher as “a Diamond”

Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images(ENGLAND) — Jeremy Bulloch, the actor best known to Star Wars fans as the guy who portrayed fearsome bounty hunter Boba Fett, tells ABC Radio he was devastated to learn of the passing of Carrie Fisher. Fisher died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest on an airplane on Friday. She was 60.

Bulloch, who played Fett and other characters in the Star Wars saga, tells ABC News that Fisher “was just a diamond,” adding, “Giggling, funny. Extremely talented, of course.”

He fondly recalled with a laugh, “In a conversation, you suffered badly there, because she could turn you around and make funny remarks and things. Brilliant.”

The actor played Lieutenant Sheckil in The Empire Strikes Back — opposite himself as Fett, thanks to a little editing magic. As Sheckil, Bulloch roughed up a captured Princess Leia as she tried to warn Luke that the Empire had laid a trap for him. However, Bulloch tells ABC he got to know Fisher better while promoting the movies.

“Funnily enough, I saw more of Carrie when we were at Disneyland…while they were having a Disney Weekend with Star Wars. With her there, it was terribly difficult, because she was cracking jokes…you have Carrie …read more

