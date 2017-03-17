St. Patrick’s Day tales from the emergency room

Ablestock.com/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Every March, millions of Americans don green garb, eat green food and drink green beer, all to celebrate a heritage that may not be theirs.

On St. Patrick’s Day, emergency room staffers prepare themselves for an uptick in patients, likely with several of them injured themselves in some sort of hilarious calamity. It differs from holidays such as Christmas or New Year’s, when patients in need of emergency care often wait a day or two before seeking it, preferring to wait for a more “convenient” time, said Dr. Michael Lynch, a toxicologist and an emergency physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The holiday is on a Friday this year, allowing millions to perhaps take their celebration of Irish heritage to the next — and possibly painful — level.

“It’s not a fun day to work because of the number of alcohol-related injuries,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

“A lot of these people are law-abiding people, professionals who just got carried away,” said Dr. Rahul Sharma, the emergency physician in chief at New York–Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “Many times, it’s embarrassing for them.”



Beware of green food coloring

One St. Patrick's Day, Glatter witnessed

