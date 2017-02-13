Spurrier Says 2001 Loss to Vols was Most Difficult of Career

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Throughout his head coaching career, Steve Spurrier has coached a total of 395 games. Spurrier coached 54 games in the USFL as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits to start his career, and he led Washington for two seasons and 32 games in the NFL in 2002 and 2003. But the vast majority of his career was spent at the collegiate ranks where he coached three different teams (Duke, Florida, South Carolina) for 319 games.

Almost half (150) of Spurrier’s collegiate coaching career was spent as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Spurrier was the head coach of the Gators for 12 seasons from 1990 to 2001, winning 122 of his 150 games, including the 1996 National Championship.

But it’s his last game with the Gators that Spurrier still can’t shake. And that was a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Almost a week after the Atlanta Falcons gave up a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots and lost Super Bowl 51, the Orlando Sentinel interviewed several current and former head coaches about the most difficult losses they've suffered as head coaches. And Spurrier's answer was the 34-32 defeat the Vols handed his Gators

