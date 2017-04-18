Spring Practice Notes: 4-18-17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the open portion of practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Defensive line notes: With the team practice indoors due to wet conditions, we got a better opportunity to get an up-close look at the defensive linemen as coach Brady Hoke put them through various drills to work on their hands and their agility.

Kahlil McKenzie, after being extremely limited earlier in camp as he comes off a pec injury that occurred during the 2016 season, is back on the field and going through drills pretty full speed. With several other upperclassmen out this spring, McKenzie appears to be taking on a leadership role – going first in most of the drills and helping coach up some of the younger defensive linemen as well.

Kahlil McKenzie getting some work in pic.twitter.com/epDSb1feVB — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 18, 2017

Deandre Johnson and Ja’Quain Blakely – a converted linebacker – are going to be a couple interesting wild cards for this group. Both have decent size and move well through drills, so it will be interesting to see if either, or both, get opportunities on the field this fall or if they’re still a year …read more

