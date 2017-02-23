Spring Position Look Ahead: Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks

Gone: Joshua Dobbs (graduation)

Returning: Sheriron Jones (RS JR), Quinten Dormady (JR), Jarrett Guarantano (SO), Zac Jancek (RS SO)

Newcomers: Will McBride (3-star, No. 28 Dual-Threat QB, per 247Sports)

Outlook:

Tennessee loses a true gem in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, but his backups from last season seem adequately prepared to take center stage to lead offensive coordinator Larry Scott’s starting unit in 2017.

Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano stand out the most, and they headline this position group as we get closer to spring practice.

Dormady has shown off his arm on several occasions, but his lack of mobility doesn’t fit quite as well into Tennessee’s offensive system as Guarantano’s style, which follows that of the now-departed Dobbs a little more closely.

The junior also boasts more on-field experience, though, and that’s something that could play very much into Butch Jones’s decision should Dormady be tabbed as the starter.

At 6’4” and 205 lbs., however, Guarantano brings plenty to the table himself. He is big enough to bulldoze his way over a flailing defender when necessary (6:51 mark, link attached per Hudl), but he also isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket and get drilled, only to deliver a strike over the middle (:59).

This combination should make for …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider