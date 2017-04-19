Spring Game Will Be “Evaluation Tool” For Vols

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee’s annual spring Orange and White Game returns this Saturday, and coach Butch Jones said it’ll have a format similar to last season’s edition.

“We’ll have Circle of Life, we’ll have one-on-ones, we’ll have our quarterback challenge – we’ll have a little new wrinkle this year – and punter challenge and then play football,” Jones said following practice on Tuesday evening. “It’s a great evaluation tool for us to really see how our players perform. A lot of individuals haven’t performed much, so it will be a great opportunity for them and obviously a great opportunity for our fans and we’re looking forward to that.”

Quarterbacks will be in the spotlight Saturday with top contenders Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano getting their first public opportunity to perform since the graduation of Joshua Dobbs. Offensive coordinator Larry Scott said he’s looking forward to seeing the quarterbacks play on the bigger stage, but is also anticipating the battle carrying on through summer and fall camp.

“Those situations always have a way of working themselves out and revealing themselves when they’re supposed to,” Scott said.

Injuries will also be a big part been of the storyline on Saturday. Jones’ media policy prevents specific injury …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider