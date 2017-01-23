“Split” Dominates the Weekend Box Office with a $40 Million Opening

Universal(NEW YORK) — The Sixth Sense writer/director M. Night Shyamalan has another hit on his hands his latest thriller, Split, topping the box office this weekend with an estimated $40.18 million haul. The film, starring X-Men‘s James McAvoy, is currently the fourth-largest January opening of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Vin Diesel action flick, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, grabbed the number-two spot with an estimated $20 million, while Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, held tough in third place with $16.25 million.

Rounding out the top five were the animated musical Sing in fourth with a $9 million take, and La La Land, starring starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, bringing in an estimated $8.35 million.

With $7 million at this weekend’s domestic box office and additional $9 million internationally, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, became the 28th film to top $1 billion worldwide. Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

The Founder, starring Michael Keaton, debuted in ninth place with an estimated $3.75 million, while 20th Century Women, starring Annette Bening, failed to debut in the top 10, earning just $1.4 million. Martin …read more

