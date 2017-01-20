“Split” and “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” Among This Week’s New Releases

Vin Diesel as Xander Cage in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage/Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Split — The latest thriller from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan stars X Men‘s James McAvoy as man with multiple personalities who kidnaps three girls. Their only escape it to find some of the personalities, while avoiding the others. Rated PG-13.

* xXx: The Return of Xander Cage — The third chapter in the xXx series finds Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage secretly back in action, this time in search of a device that has the capability of controlling every military satellite. Toni Collette, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson co-star. Rated PG-13.

* The Founder — Michael Keaton stars in this true story of Ray Kroc, a struggling salesman who turned McDonald’s, a California burger store run by two brothers — played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch — into a multi-billion-dollar empire. Also starring Linda Cardellini, Laura Dern and Patrick Wilson. Rated PG-13.

* 20th Century Woman — Annette Bening plays a middle-aged single mother who …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment