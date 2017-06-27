“Spider-Man Homecoming” star Laura Harrier cast in HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451”

©2017 CTMG/Dave Allocca(LOS ANGELES) — Spider-Man Homecoming star Laura Harrier is set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451.

According to Deadline, Harrier will play Jordan’s wife in the film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s 1953 classic novel of the same name.

Similar to the book, the film is set in a dystopian future where media is seen as a drug, history is, “outlawed, and firemen burn books.”

Jordan will play Guy Montag, a young fireman who becomes frustrated with his life and, “struggles to regain his humanity,” while he battles his mentor. Unlike Jordan’s character, Harrier’s character Millie is “shallow and complacent” and, “immerses herself in the technological gadgets of the age.”

Fahrenheit 451, which is still currently in development, will also be produced by Jordan via his Outlier Productions.

Harrier, meanwhile, can be seen as next month as Tom Holland’s love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

