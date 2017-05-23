Special ed teacher surprises her student with graduation cap and gown, tears ensue

ABCNews.com(GRIFFIN, Ga.) — It was an emotional moment when special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish surprised her student, Jamias Howard, 19, with his graduation cap and gown — an accomplishment that certainly had its challenges along the way.

“Oh man, thank you,” Howard told Wimbish in her touching Facebook video that has now gone viral.

“Congratulations,” she replied through the car window.

“Appreciate it, ma’am. I love you so much,” said an overwhelmed Howard. “Thank you so much for everything you do for me. Appreciate it.”

After his devoted teacher reminded him about his graduation rehearsal at 8 a.m., Howard can be seen wiping away tears as he once again told her, “I love you so much.”

Getting to this heartwarming moment was no easy feat for these two, however.

“Jamias has had his challenges. He had additional challenges that wouldn’t afford him the opportunity to come to school to be educated,” Wimbish, a teacher at Griffin High School in Georgia, told ABC News. “I saw need, and I was able to fulfill that need. I had no problems volunteering to try to help him graduate.”

So that’s exactly what she did, meeting Howard for private tutoring after she finished teaching a full school day.

“We’d meet at the …read more

