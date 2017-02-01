Soul2Soul Confessions: Faith’s a Fan of Tim’s Beard. His Dancing? Not So Much

ABC/Image Group LA Tim McGraw is sporting a beard, and Faith Hill‘s hair is shorter than when we saw her last. Those are just two of the things we learned as the country music power-couple took to Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon to announce half a dozen new dates on their upcoming Soul2Soul trek.

They also revealed they’ll be welcoming a different opening act on tour every week.

Tim and Faith were in a playful mood as they streamed live from New York City, going on to take several questions from fans.

“How do we continue the magic of looking into each other’s — gazing in each other’s eyes and making everyone believe it?” Tim read from a page of questions.

“Because we mean it!” Faith answered.

“That’s true,” Tim agreed.

“Yeah. I mean, I will be honest,” Faith added. “There has been a couple of times in the past…”

“There’s been a couple times,” Tim interrupted, “where she’s gazed in my eyes and I knew I didn’t want the show to be over with, because when I got offstage I was gonna be in trouble. There’s been a few of those!”

Faith went on to reveal she’s a fan of Tim’s new facial hair — but the same …read more

