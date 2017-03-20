“Something’s Going On”: Trace Adkins has big plans for CMA Music Fest, album release day

BBR Music Group This year, Trace Adkins scored a coveted spot on the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival. But before he plays the main stage this summer, he also has a new album to put out.

Trace will mark the release of his new record, Something’s Going On, with a performance of the project’s lead single March 31 on the Today show. He admits that “Watered Down” could very well be the story of his life.

“That’s one of those songs where I smacked myself on the forehead and went, ‘Wow, I should’ve written that!’” he says. “It is autobiographical. It really is… There’s no bones about it. This is my favorite cut… It speaks to my soul.”

Watch for Trace during 9 a.m. hour of Today, Friday, March 31 on NBC.

