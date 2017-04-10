Some fitness trackers may fall short in measuring heart rate accurately, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Your favorite wristband fitness-tracker may be good at measuring your steps, but not as accurate at monitoring your heart rate when you are at rest or exercising, according to a new study published Monday.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that four popular wrist-worn fitness trackers fell short in measuring heart rate during moderate exercise.

A co-author said the study aimed to help inform people who use the popular devices.

“We wanted to help provide people with some guidance and feedback and learn about how accurate this [heart-monitoring] feature was,” said co-author Lisa Cadmus-Bertram, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Wisconsin.

Researchers examined four wrist-worn fitness trackers on the market in early 2016, each of which depends on a light-emitting diode (LED) to measure heart rate from tiny changes in skin blood volume as reflected by light on the wearer’s skin.

Such wrist-worn devices have the advantages of being unobtrusive, useful for long-term wear and, as previous research has shown, generally accurate in measuring the number of steps a person takes, the study says.

But the researchers found that the four devices tested were less accurate in measuring heart rate during exercise in comparison with an …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health