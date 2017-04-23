Sunday, April 23, 2017
Social Media Reaction: Fans Sound Off On Dormady’s Big Day

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The biggest news coming out of Tennessee’s abbreviated spring game was junior Quarterback Quinten Dormady’s perfect outing going 10-10 for 120 and two TDs.

So the Vol faithful took to social media to talk about their emerging QB here are some of the best reactions we could find:

I’m putting all my faith in the Vols this season in Quinten Dormady’s hands. Please don’t destroy my faith.

— Cole Oliver (@Cole_2013) April 23, 2017

Feels like I’m getting a divorce but I’m sorry JG!! Quinten Dormady is the future of college football

— Derek Pandolfi (@dpanda19) April 22, 2017

Finally people are jumping on the Dormady train! He should be the starter come September and I’d be shocked if he wasn’t!

— Andy Hibbett (@Ahibbett33) April 23, 2017

Dormady looks amazing!🏈

— Matt Moses (@meigstiger77) April 23, 2017

I’m not sure about Georgia Tech, but I know Quinten Dormady will start for Tennessee on September 4.

— Conner Knapp (@ConnerKAllDay) April 22, 2017

Quinten Dormady can kill 2 stones with 1 bird.

— Chad in the ‘Boro (@ChadInTheBoro) April 22, 2017

Source:: Rocky Top Insider

