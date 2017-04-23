Social Media Reaction: Fans Sound Off On Dormady’s Big Day

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
The biggest news coming out of Tennessee’s abbreviated spring game was junior Quarterback Quinten Dormady’s perfect outing going 10-10 for 120 and two TDs.
So the Vol faithful took to social media to talk about their emerging QB here are some of the best reactions we could find:
I’m putting all my faith in the Vols this season in Quinten Dormady’s hands. Please don’t destroy my faith.
— Cole Oliver (@Cole_2013) April 23, 2017
Feels like I’m getting a divorce but I’m sorry JG!! Quinten Dormady is the future of college football
— Derek Pandolfi (@dpanda19) April 22, 2017
Finally people are jumping on the Dormady train! He should be the starter come September and I’d be shocked if he wasn’t!
— Andy Hibbett (@Ahibbett33) April 23, 2017
Dormady looks amazing!
— Matt Moses (@meigstiger77) April 23, 2017
I’m not sure about Georgia Tech, but I know Quinten Dormady will start for Tennessee on September 4.
— Conner Knapp (@ConnerKAllDay) April 22, 2017
Quinten Dormady can kill 2 stones with 1 bird.
— Chad in the ‘Boro (@ChadInTheBoro) April 22, 2017
Source:: Rocky Top Insider