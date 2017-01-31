Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Country News

So was it real? Internet divided over 10-year-old surfer

Remember this picture(above) that went viral in the last week or so? The story was, a guy taking pictures of his 10-year-old son surfing captured more than either of them bargained for when he got a shot of the boy sharing a wave with a shark…

Here’s a closer look.

Now some folks are saying that the picture is a hoax. The folks over at NZHerald are questioning it.  One of the theories is “It is another surfer duck diving a wave and not a shark.”

Look at it closely… what do you think, another surfer or Jaws?(insert theme music here)

