So many country acts wanted to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire for Fridays CMT Crossroads episode, they had to take the concert outdoors

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMTSome of country’s biggest stars have teamed up with legendary funk/R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire for a first of it’s kind outdoor CMT Crossroads, premiering tonight.

Filmed during the CMA Music Festival earlier this month, the group took to a stage in Downtown Nashville outside the Bridgestone Arena to welcome the likes of Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Martina McBride and more.

The electric collaborations showcases Earth, Wind & Fire’s timeless hits including “Shining Star,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “September,” performed with Lady A. Get a sneak peak now at CMT.com

CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends will premiere tonight, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country