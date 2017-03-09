“SNL” Star Pete Davidson says he’s “happy and sober for the first time in 8 years”

NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews(NEW YORK) — If you were wondering why you haven’t been seeing a lot of Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live lately, there’s a reason.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he’s been taking time to get clean and sober.

“I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself conspicuously holding a cup of coffee. “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man.”

Just last September Davidson told High Times, “I would be able to perform on SNL if I couldn’t smoke weed,” saying he used the drug to deal with pain from Crohn’s disease.

