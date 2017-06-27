“SNL” star Leslie Jones claims the Ritz-Carlton “don’t like black people”

Dana Edelson/NBC
(NEW YORK) — Leslie Jones has given the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles the thumbs-down, claiming that its staff “don’t like black people.”
“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” Jones tweeted on Monday, but gave no further details.
The 49-year-old Saturday Night Live star had hosted the BET Awards on Sunday.
Shortly after Jones’ tweet, the hotel replied with an apology, writing, “@Lesdoggg We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”
Many of the comedian’s Twitter followers threw their support behind her, vowing to boycott the hotel chain.
