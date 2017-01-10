“SNL” Returns with Felicity Jones; Aziz Ansari

Disney – 2016(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live returns this weekend, the first of two new shows.

January 14th’s installment features Rogue One star Felicity Jones — who can also be seen in theaters in A Monster Calls — and the musical guest Big Sean.

On January 21, Emmy winning stand-up comic and Parks and Rec. vet Aziz Ansari will host, with the Master of None star accompanied by another SNL first-timer as a musical guest: Grammy nominee Sturgill Simpson.

