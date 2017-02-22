Smooth cruisin’: Florida Georgia Line touring with Nelly this summer

Courtesy of BMLG RecordsRemember when Florida Georgia Line did that remix of “Cruise” with rapper Nelly and it was a massive hit? Now the two musical acts are teaming up for a big summer tour…and bringing Chris Lane along for good measure.

Florida Georgia Line and Nelly have already performed together at a variety of concerts and award shows, but this trek, dubbed The Smooth Tour, will truly be a “genre-busting” experience, according to the announcement.

“It’s good to be back out on tour with some of our best friends, Nelly and Chris Lane,” Brian Kelley says in a statement. “If it’s any indication of our ballpark tour a couple years ago, this should be the party of the year! We are excited to see and connect with all of our fans, and make as many memories as we can.” Chris is currently part of FLG’s Dig Your Roots tour.

The Smooth Tour kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas and wraps up October 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Tickets to 39 shows are on sale now via Live Nation’s Megaticket program, at Megaticket.com. The rest of the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country