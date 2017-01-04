Sisters Reunite With Long-Lost Mother After Four Decades: ‘Miracles Do Happen’

(Courtesy of Mark Szarmach) Sisters Starla Medlock and Jeannie Toomey reunited with their mother for the first time in four decades in Kansas City on Tuesday.(NEW YORK) — A very special and long-overdue family reunion is taking place this week in the Kansas City area.

Two sisters, Starla Medlock and Jeannie Toomey, reunited with their mother for the first time in four decades on Tuesday, embracing each other as tears streamed down their faces.

“It felt like time stood still. It just stopped,” Starla, 43, told ABC News of the moment she laid eyes on her mom at the Kansas City International Airport.

“I felt like that piece in my heart was just filling up. It was no longer a void there,” her younger sister, Jeannie, 42, added.

The women were born in Thailand and were separated from their mother, Lani Szarmach, when they were just one and two years old.

“Our dad signed up to the Air Force when he was 18 and went to Vietnam,” Jeannie explained. “Then he met our mom in Thailand and they got married. They went to Columbus, Ohio, in 1973 where Starla was born. Then dad got stationed in England when she was pregnant with me. I was …read more

