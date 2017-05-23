Sir Roger Moore, former James Bond actor, dead at 89

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (SWITZERLAND) — Sir Roger Moore, the actor best-known for playing super-spy James Bond in seven films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 89.

Moore’s family made the announcement Tuesday morning on his Twitter account.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today, said the statement from his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian. “We are all devastated.”

The statement declared Moore died in Switzerland “after a short, brave battle with cancer.”

The message added, “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it can’t be qualified in words alone.”

Moore was already well-known as the dashing star of the hit TV spy series The Saint, which ran on British TV from 1962 to 1969, when he donned the James Bond tux in the wake of Sean Connery’s exit from the role following 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. George Lazenby was the second Bond, starring in one film, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before Connery returned for Diamonds Are Forever.

Moore remains the actor who played the suave superspy the most times, with seven …read more

