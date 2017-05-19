Single mosquito bite might be enough to transmit multiple viruses, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Mosquito bites aren’t just a nuisance but can be a serious public health threat as seen during the mosquito-borne Zika outbreak that spread through much of the globe last year.

A new study published Friday in the Nature Communications journal reports that mosquitoes might be even more adept at spreading disease than previously thought. The researchers wanted to find out if the infamous Aedes aegypti mosquito may be able to spread multiple diseases at once. The insect, also called the cockroach of mosquitoes, is known to be among the primary way diseases like chikungunya, dengue and Zika virus spread.

Researchers from Colorado State University exposed hundreds of mosquitoes to either chikungunya, Zika or dengue and different combinations of the three. They also exposed 48 mosquitoes to the three viruses–chikungunya, Zika and dengue–to see if one or all three of the diseases could appear in the saliva, which could then potentially infect a person.

The researchers examined the saliva, gut and legs of the insects for signs of viral infection. They found that 92 percent of the mosquitoes tested positive for all three viruses.

Of the 48 just one remained uninfected.

Of the 48 just one remained uninfected.

They found that six saliva samples from the mosquito tested positive for

