Single Mom Dresses as Dad for Son’s ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’ at School

Whitney Kittrell(NEW YORK) — One Utah mom made sure her little boy wouldn’t miss out on a special event at school by slipping into her best “dad outfit” this week.

Whitney Kittrell, a single parent of two, dressed as a dad for 5-year-old Lucas’ “Dads and Doughnuts Day” at her kindergartner’s Arrowhead Elementary School in Santa Clara.

She shared the photo on Facebook, where it received thousands of comments and over 27,000 likes.

“It’s been very overwhelming seeing the response,” Kittrell told ABC News. “I’ve had kids that were raised by single parents reach out and thank me to let me know that [we] are not alone. I’m just an ordinary mom. I’m doing what anybody else will do, but as a single parent a lot of times you feel alone and isolated, but there are other people that are going through the exact same thing. I’m so grateful to see the positive impact it’s making.”

Kittrell is attending school to become a respiratory therapist and was unable to attend Lucas’ “Moms and Muffins Day” as part of his school’s Family Week from Feb. 6-10.

"It's a PTA-sponsored event," Steve Dunham, director of communications for Washington County School District told ABC News.

