Singer-songwriter Jewel used self-taught meditation to help cope with rough childhood and anxiety

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist Jewel said she developed a mindfulness meditation practice on her own at a young age to help cope with a tough childhood, homelessness as a teen and even pitfalls in her music career.

“I just started habitually forcing myself to do what I call my ‘anecdotal thought,'” Jewel told ABC’s Dan Harris on his “10% Happier” podcast. “So when I would have anxious feelings, I would retract the thought, I would see what the lie was, what my brain was telling me and I would tell myself the truth.

“And the truth was,” she continued. “I am capable of learning and I will learn more today, and that calmed my anxiety down and helped me re-wire and … that started creating reliance.”

Jewel, whose full name is Jewel Kilcher, is known for her soft, poetic hits such a “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “You Were Meant For Me,” and “Foolish Games,” songs that dominated the radio airwaves in the ’90s. Her debut album, “Pieces of You,” sold over 12 million copies and became an inspiration for several other female artists.

She reinvented herself as a pop artist with her 2003 album, "0304," then as a country

