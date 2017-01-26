Singer Amy Grant’s Daughter Donates Kidney to Best Friend

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Gloria Mills Chapman, daughter of Christian singer Amy Grant, is recovering after donating a kidney to her best friend on Tuesday.

“Millie,” as she’s better known, is 27 years old and is Grant’s second child with her former husband, singer-songwriter Gary Chapman, according to Billboard.

Millie’s friend Kathryn Dudley was the recipient of the kidney, according to the Tennessean. On Monday night Gary Chapman posted a message on Facebook asking for prayers. Millie has known Kathryn their entire lives, he said.

“I’m so proud of her, words fail me,” Chapman’s post said.

Chapman posted again Tuesday afternoon confirming that Millie was recovering and the surgery had been successful.

“She’ll be hurting for awhile but healing is underway,” the post said.

The average wait time for patients on the national organ transplant list is three to five years, and can be even longer in some regions of the U.S., according to the National Kidney Foundation. The foundation also notes that although there are some risks involved, people who donate a kidney usually continue to live normal, healthy lives.

Grant’s Facebook page also included an update following the surgery, confirming that both women were recovering well.

