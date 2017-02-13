“Sing It Now” goes straight to #1 for Reba McEntire

ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire‘s new album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope debuts at #1 this week on both Billboard‘s country and Christian/gospel charts.

The double set moved more than 54,000 copies in its first seven days, enough to emerge at #4 on the all-genre ranking as well.

“This album has been a huge gift to me,” Reba says. “It has helped heal my heart and has let me know I can move forward with faith and hope… We could all use more faith and hope. I sure do appreciate yours!” she adds.

The Country Music Hall of Famer holds the record as the female with the most number ones on Billboard‘s country albums chart. Sing It Now is her thirteenth.

