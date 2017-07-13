Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors take home top honors at the ESPYs

NBA MVP Russell Westbrook won for best male athlete and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles won for best female athlete at Wednesday night's 2017 ESPYs. Biles, who took home four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics also won for best female Olympic athlete.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was honored as best NFL player.

Unsurprisingly the Golden State Warriors were named best team.

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when former first lady Michelle Obama honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Shriver founded the Special Olympics in 1968 and the organization now stands as the world’s largest sports organization for millions of children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in more than 100 countries.

Shriver, who died in 2009, was mother to Maria Shriver and sister of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was inspired to start the Special Olympics because her sister Rosemary was born with intellectual disabilities.

Shriver’s son Timothy, who now serves as chair for the organization, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf and was joined by a handful of Special Olympians.

"Our mother

