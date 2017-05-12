Simon Cowell turned down offer to re-join “American Idol”

NBC/Art Streiber(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re wondering if Simon Cowell might return to the American Idol fold for ABC’s reboot of the show, sorry — you won’t be going to Hollywood.

Speaking to his former girlfriend Terri Seymour on Extra, the former America’s Got Talent host said, “I was asked to do it, and the answer is no.”

Simon, who left the show in 2010 but returned briefly for last year’s finale, added, “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

Simon also felt that the last time he watched it, “It was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

Rumor has it that Ryan Seacrest, recently named co-host of ABC’s Live with Kelly, is in talks to return to the show, rumored to debut early next year on ABC. Who will judge is anyone’s guess — former contestants Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson have already thrown in their lots with NBC’s The Voice.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment