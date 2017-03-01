Siblings with same rare birth defect like being ‘struck twice by lightning’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When Christa and Rob Ellis welcomed their fourth child into the world, they were astounded to see a small ridge along their son’s forehead. A similar ridge was found on their oldest daughter’s forehead when she was born, a sign that she had a rare genetic condition called metopic craniosynostosis.

The condition is characterized by a fusing of the front part of the skull along the forehead. Without treatment the fused skull can result in brain damage as the child grows. The brain can be compressed or be put under increased pressure if the skull does not expand.

While other versions of craniosynostosis, where different parts of the skull are fused, can be due to genetic mutations shared by a family, in this case the condition happens spontaneously meaning it is was not more likely to occur in a single family.

“It’s like getting struck by lightning – twice,” Ellis said in a statement released by Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The couple’s oldest daughter Savannah was born with the condition in 2011. It is estimated to occur 1 in 2,000 births, according to Dr. Matthew Greives, pediatric craniofacial surgeon at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and University of Texas Health.

