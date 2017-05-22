Shout-out to Gwen and the fans: Blake Shelton is “Billboard”‘s Top Country Artist

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCBlake Shelton took home the Top Country Artist honor at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, and the Oklahoma native knows exactly whom to thank.

“I know this award is based on streaming and record sales and ticket sales and that all happens because of the fans,” he says. “So I consider this a fan-voted award and I couldn’t be more thankful and happy.”

In his acceptance speech, Blake remarked he already felt like the luckiest guy in the room, since his girlfriend Gwen Stefani was with him.

Blake’s next awards show appearance happens next month at the CMT Music Awards, where he’ll sing his current top-10 hit, “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

