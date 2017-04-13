Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington reflect on “Scandal” on its 100 episode

ABC/Jay Goldman(LOS ANGELES) — Today marks a major milestone for Shonda Rhimes and the cast of her hit series Scandal. The show hits its 100 episode tonight and continues to bring plenty of OMG moments for fans, but the milestone is a moment for reflection and appreciation for its creator and star.

Prior to Scandal‘s premiere in April 2012, Rhimes knew she had something amazing on her hands and was determined to make sure she had the perfect cast in it.

“I knew that we were doing a television show with an African American female lead and I know how rare that is and so I really wanted to make sure we saw everyone,” Rhimes tells ABC Radio. “Anyone who wanted to come in and read for the part that was in the right age bracket I wanted to see because I felt that this kind of change doesn’t come around often.”

Of course, one of those soon-to-be-stars was actress Kerry Washington, who would become Olivia Pope. Looking back, Washington admits she could never have predicted Scandal’s success.

“I definitely did not imagine we would get here,” Washington says of Scandal reaching its 100 episode. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams for sure.”

In addition to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment