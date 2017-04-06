Shonda Rhimes joins Planned Parenthood’s national board

ABC/Jay Goldman(NEW YORK) — Shonda Rhimes, the powerhouse behind hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, is adding another position to her resume: The producer is joining Planned Parenthood’s national board.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she opened up about why the group is important to her.

“It’s always been around for me, as far as I can remember. There wasn’t a time that there wasn’t a Planned Parenthood [available to me],” she said. “And I’m fortunate. I’ve always had medical care. I’ve always had access. I’ve never personally had to use a Planned Parenthood. But I have many friends who have and do and did, and I think it’s important that that access be there for everyone.”

Rhimes added that Planned Parenthood isn’t just a “women’s issue.”

“The fact that I’ve never had to use a Planned Parenthood, the fact that I’ve never been in need of medical services I couldn’t afford or didn’t have access to, doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be concerned about the fact that other women don’t have that access,” she said.

Rhimes also said she thinks it’s “simplistic and silly” to think women’s health doesn’t concern men.

“Obviously, it concerns them,” she …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health