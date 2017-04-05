Shia LaBeouf’s war bomb “Man Down” sells just three tickets in entire UK run

Getty Images/Alessandra Benedetti(LONDON) — 2017 isn’t shaping up to be Shia LaBeouf’s best year.

The actor managed to avoid an assault charge stemming from a scuffle outside his President Trump live-streaming protest He Will Not Divide Us, which was supposed to last for Trump’s entire presidency. However, it was shuttered at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. It has since become a travelling event, tailed by trollers dogging it at every location, forcing it to move.

Now comes word that his latest project, the critically-panned war drama Man Down, had the unfortunate distinction of selling just three tickets — for a total of $27 — during its entire run in the U.K., which is now likely to end.

The movie, which was only showing in one theater, had initially sold just one ticket as of Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though the trade reports that when word of that spread, its box office take tripled — to three tickets.

