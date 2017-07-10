Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for disorderly conduct over a cigarette

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office(GEORGIA) — Shia LaBeouf found himself afoul of the law again on Saturday, this time in Savannah, Georgia for alleged disorderly conduct after his request for a cigarette was turned down.

The 31-year-old actor reportedly approached the bystander and asked for a cigarette, then when he didn’t get one, he, “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” according to SCMPD officers.

LaBeouf also allegedly became “aggressive toward the officer” after refusing the cop’s request to leave the area. When the officer tried to arrest LaBeouf, he reportedly ran to a nearby hotel, where his disorderly behavior continued even after being placed under arrest in the hotel lobby, says the police report.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. His bail was set at $7,000.

This is at least the third time in nine years that LaBeouf has been arrested for incidents that occurred while he was drunk. He was arrested for drunk driving following a traffic accident in July 2008. Then in June 2014, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after interrupting a New York City performance of Cabaret, after which he reportedly underwent treatment …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment