Shia LaBeouf Arrested for Assaulting Man Outside Presidential Project in Queens

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Actor Shia LaBeouf, no stranger to trouble with the law, was arrested early Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault for an altercation with a man outside the actor’s presidential protest outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

According to ABC affiliate WABC-TV, a bearded LaBeouf — who has been screaming “He will not divide us” into a webcam — and into the faces and ears of passersby — since the inauguration of President Trump — is accused of shoving a Bronx man, and snatching off his scarf, scratching the victim’s face in the process.

LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and booked before being released from the 114th Precinct in Queens.

