Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist statements caught on tape during arrest

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office(GEORGIA) — Shia LaBeouf is apologizing after video emerged of the actor making racist statements about a black police officer while he was being booked on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia last Saturday.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” the actor wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

LaBeouf continued, “…I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom,” he wrote. “I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven my mistakes.”

LeBeouf was arrested in the early morning hours of July 8 after an encounter with police.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department claims the 31-year-old actor “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” during an encounter …read more

