Sherri Shepherd Blasts Ex-Husbands as “Dumb and Dumber” in Twitter Rant

ABC/Lisa Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Sherri Shepherd took to social media to blast both exes, Lamar Sally and Jeff Tarpley, in a Twitter rant on Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets referencing her on-going child support case with Sally, the former View co-host blasted her exes for allegedly working together against her. “How many ex husbands does it take to get money from a single mom. Two. #dumb and #dumber #getalife #getajob,” she wrote.

In December, Sally had asked a judge to increase the child support for his son, Lamar Sally Jr., who he claimed suffered from a medical condition that required treatment. On Tuesday, Shepherd’s rep confirmed to People that a judge had denied Sally’s request stating, “The amount of child support she’s paying is more than the state of New Jersey required her to pay.”

“For the record … I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work,” the actress tweeted. Sally is currently receiving $4,100 a month from Shepherd.

Shepherd then took her first husband, Tarpley, to task, accusing him of “feeding” information to Sally. “And …read more

