Shelter dog rescued from abuse gets job in airport customs department

Alcovy Pet Rescue(ATLANTA) — An abused shelter dog is starting a new chapter in life at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport customs department.

Murray the beagle came to the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter more than a year ago, and he was in bad shape, according to shelter director Tammie Jourdanais. Murray had a band on his tail, as if somebody had been trying to shorten it, and half of one of his ears missing.

Jourdanais said Murray was brought to the shelter after he had been found outside.

“He was very scared and nervous,” she said. “You could tell he’d not been socialized much. We just gradually worked with him and gave him more love and attention.”

After receiving medical attention, Murray then moved to Alcovy Pet Rescue, which placed him in a foster home. There, his abilities truly started to show.

“[His foster owner] recognized his ability to sniff and search out food,” Yvonne Petty, director of Alcovy Pet Rescue, said. “He was constantly smelling everything and getting into cabinets. He was just very interested in that kind of thing.”

Petty said her shelter has had several dogs move on to work in customs at other airports and these signs are typical of a dog …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health