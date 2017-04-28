Shazam Drake White’s new song and let him make you look good

BMLG RecordsIf you Shazam Drake White‘s new song, “Makin’ Me Look Good Again,” you can instantly unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the song’s video shoot.

The Alabama native and the music recognition app are also partnering to give away a pair of concert tickets, a backstage meet-and-greet, and the journal that Drake uses in the clip.

And since she inspired the song, it’s only fitting that Drake’s wife Alex stars in the video as well.

“’Makin’ Me Look Good Again’ is such a personal song to me…” Drake says. “I am excited for fans to see even more of the magic from the set and can’t wait to see everyone out on the road this summer,” he adds.

The latest single from Drake’s Spark album is the follow-up to his top-15 hit, “Livin’ the Dream.”

