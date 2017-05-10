“Shark Tank” star Daymond John speaks out about his cancer diagnosis

ABC/Patrick Ecclesine(NEW YORK) — The entrepreneur Daymond John, who catapulted to fame on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened up in an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday about his diagnosis with stage two thyroid cancer, saying he’s now feeling “great.”

“I have another half of my thyroid still in and in the event that it comes back, I’ll be able to fight it,” John told Robin Roberts. “Thyroid is a very slow-growing cancer.”

He went on, “I’m good and I want to share this with people because that’s what success is. It’s staying in your family’s lives, it’s being around.”

John spoke out about his personal medical journey exclusively with GMA, revealing that a nodule about the size of a marble was found on his thyroid in March 2016 during a checkup. Surgeons removed half of his thyroid and had the nodule biopsied, at which point it revealed that he had stage two thyroid cancer.

While the mastermind behind the brand FUBU will have to monitor his thyroid for the rest of his life, he said that he is trying his best to keep up with all of his public speaking engagements. He added that he considers himself lucky that the cancer was caught early.

“I …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health