“Shark Tank” renewed for season nine; Cuban & Corcoran speculate on show’s success

ABC(NEW YORK) — After an eighth season in which the business-based reality show surpassed $100 million in deals made with entrepreneurs, ABC has announced it’s renewing Shark Tank for season nine.

The series, which has a group of investors willing to open their wallets for entrepreneurs with the right products, stars billionaire Mark Cuban, and fellow sharks Robert Herjavek, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John.

Like the other sharks, Barbara Corcoran told ABC Radio she was surprised by the show’s success — and longevity. She explains what she likes best about the series.

“We’ve had almost 400 entrepreneurs, probably 100 of them we’ve made millionaires a few times over,” sys Corcoran. “So seeing the human success stories is where I get my jollies, because you really feel like you’ve had a hand in that.”

Cuban explained to ABC Radio that as the show goes on, the people pitching are fans of the program, making them more sophisticated. “It keeps us on our toes!” Cuban says, adding, “I think the deals have gotten better, the entrepreneurs smarter, and it has made us smarter, too.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment